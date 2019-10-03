Cody Says The Young Bucks Are Pivotal To What Happens In AEW

In an interview with Fightful during a media call, Cody spoke about a previous interview the Young Bucks did back in May where they said if ROH and NJPW offered them dual contracts, there would be no AEW. While he didn’t agree with them, he did say he’s glad that didn’t happen because the Bucks are pivotal to the company. Here are highlights:

On if there would be no AEW if ROH and NJPW offered dual contracts: “Ooh. All these elements that get us here are so combustible. Maybe AEW isn’t here if they’d offered dual contracts. But honestly, the timeline exists because they didn’t, because (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) started Being The Elite, because I did leave WWE. Because Tony Khan — as a billionaire and and a wrestling consumer, and wanted to represent the wrestling consumer because he’s a wrestling consumer. Perhaps we wouldn’t have an AEW if they’d taken those contracts.”

On The Young Bucks: “My mind at that time was moving towards Double or Nothing, a sequel to All In. Running self promoted events. That’s where my mind was at. This over-reaching large company, that idea became more real as our free agency started to loom in January. I’m glad they didn’t (offer dual contracts), no offense to any of those promotions. It helped get us here. Matt and Nick are pivotal to what happens here. We all have to provide a different thing as EVPs. Every one of us performs and competes differently. That’s the formula that works, and I’d like to keep it that way.”