Cody Says There Are Wrestlers That Have Been Held Back For The Dynamite Era Specifically

Cody recently spoke with Wrestling Inc as part of a media call where he revealed that AEW has wrestlers on its roster that they haven’t debuted yet, as they wanted to wait until they debuted Dynamite on TNT to showcase them. That seems to be the case as Tony Khan revealed earlier this week that Jake Hager had signed before All Out but didn’t debut until last Wednesday’s episode. Here are highlights:

On trying to promote a diverse roster: “We wanted to put out a product that’s congruent with today’s society and is a snapshot of what America looks like. I think we’re doing a good job but that work is never finished. One of the things my wife has been a marvel at with this company is seeking out diverse superstars and wrestlers for our product and I think we’ll continue to do so. I think African American representation on our brand is huge and there are some absolute studs – men and women – that I would love to be a part of AEW and Dynamite… We are doing everything we can to provide the most diverse roster – and first and foremost – the best roster.”

On having more British talent: “I’m about to go over [to the UK] and maybe I’ll do a scouting trip when I go over there…But I think as we put effort on that partnership with the UK and with FITE and ITV – and that partnership is just in its gestation – it’s slowly all coming to the surface, thankfully. But I think it’s important that there are homegrown stars. Also, at a certain point in 2020 AEW is going to come to the UK. When we do, I would like the show to feature a great deal of homegrown talent.”

On fans only seeing forty percent of the roster so far: “I think [that number] comes from the fact that I didn’t go to college and I’m not good at math. Honestly, we have a lot of roster left. I don’t know if I was on the nose with my 40 percent. We’re also happy with our partnership with Triple A as there’s a great deal of young talent at Triple A. I think it has a little bit to do with me being bad with numbers but there are a great deal of people we’ve held back to this point so they could be a part of the Dynamite era specifically.”

On if he has an ideal roster size: “I’d say we’re probably in the 85 percent [range] for this first of Dynamite. With TV there’s a lot of emphasis on long-form storytelling so we’re fairly full at the moment. Definitely, there’s some gems along the way. There is a misconception that anytime someone is disgruntled or has a bad Raw or SmackDown, they can immediately call or text me and it would be done like that [in terms of them joining AEW]. But I would say that would be a disservice to the crew we have now.”

On how AEW will help their wrestlers get over: “Well, we have two hours of multiple play we call Dynamite. Not only those two hours, we also have shoulder content which is very popular in terms of Being the ELITE and The Road To series. It’s about making a connection. It’s something the UFC and HBO, when they were still in the boxing game, are doing incredibly well. They were making an effort to introduce you to the men and women before they stepped into the ring. Then you cared and you had love for somebody or ire for somebody. I think it’s our job to do that and taking a look at how Dynamite shapes up, I think we’re gonna be successful with introducing new people as far as the key to the human connection isn’t giving them an artificial character. The key is showing the real character that they are and just turning that up.”