Cody Says Triple H Took His WWE Exit Very Personally

In an interview with Bleacher Report, Cody revealed that when he left WWE back in 2016, Triple H took his exit personally due to his relationship with Dusty Rhodes. Here are highlights:

On how Triple H took his WWE exit: “Hunter [Triple H] took it very personally because he had done so much for my dad at NXT. There was one conversation where he said, ‘I’m shocked that you feel this way after everything I’ve done for your family.’ But I told him, ‘I’m not my dad. I can’t stay here out of loyalty to you for giving my dad a job in 2005. I get it, and the little boy in me really appreciates what you did for my dad. But I’m not him. He’s not here anymore. I’ve got to be me.’ I think Hunter, he’s been in wrestling long enough that he knew, ‘Oh, this is a real one. He’s not asking for more money. He’s not asking for a title shot. Nothing would matter at this point.’ I let the burn get too bad before I said anything, if that makes any sense.”

On how Kevin Owens helped him: “I’m a big organizer and planner. So I had been in [WWE wrestler] Kevin Owens’ ear, like, ‘Hey, what does the world look like? I’ve saved a chunk of my money and I bought a home and stuff, but I want to make sure I can keep it. What does it look like out there?’ And Kevin was the one who said, ‘I’ll introduce you to The Young Bucks. They’re the masters of having marketed themselves outside of the company.’ Me and Brandi were totally fearless in that moment. It was crazy.”

On the support of AEW fans and silencing critics: “We are in it together with our audience. And anyone who’s like, ‘Oh, let’s see how they maintain their enthusiasm when you get to weekly TV.’ Well, guys, how many times are we going to move the goalposts? The argument that, ‘Oh, that’s not a real audience; it’s just a small group of hardcore fans.’ That’s a dead argument at this point. It’s a very real audience. And there’s a lack of crossover between our fans and WWE’s, which is my favorite part. We had a lady say to us at the Houston Airport, ‘I’m one of the returners. I was watching in the late ’90s, and now I’m watching again.’ And I thought, what a great way to describe some of these folks coming into this. Returners.”