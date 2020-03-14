wrestling / News
Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite
In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Cody if this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite will have an audience or not. The episode was moved from Rochester, New York to Jacksonville, Florida.
The fan asked: “Cody … is it really necessary to continue with this storylines without crowd? The crowd, the energy, the environment is what makes AEW the best right now. I’m really worried. I was dying for the exalted revelation to come … but not now.”
Cody replied: “A lot of folks are sitting at home. Some scared…all bored. Just like real community leaders have come forward, entertainment leaders have to follow suit(safely). People need to laugh, cry, forget, love, all the good stuff. My personal opinion, we shouldn’t hold back.”
Cody … is it really necessary to continue with this storylines without crowd? The crowd, the energy, the environment is what makes AEW the best right now. I’m really worried. I was dying for the exalted revelation to come … but not now 😔
— Pedro Paliz #ImWithAEW (@PedroRVD) March 14, 2020
A lot of folks are sitting at home. Some scared…all bored. Just like real community leaders have come forward, entertainment leaders have to follow suit(safely). People need to laugh, cry, forget, love, all the good stuff. My personal opinion, we shouldn’t hold back.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 14, 2020
