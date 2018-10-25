wrestling / News
Cody Says He Won’t Be at NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard
– Cody says he will not be at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard show that will take place in Madison Square Garden next year. Cody, who recently said he would be finishing up his ROH dates and “transition[ing] to a new role in pro-wrestling,” confirmed in a reply on Twitter that he won’t be at the show.
Cody also hyped his upcoming FFW shows in the UK on December 6th:
No
I am not on that show https://t.co/9MirtL69VS
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 25, 2018
Upcoming UK 🇬🇧 dates…
Thursday December 6th-Birmingham
Friday December 7th-LONDONhttps://t.co/pmRfNopDrO pic.twitter.com/v1zRL7TOxM
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 25, 2018
Saturday December 8th-Bristol
Sunday December 9th-Liverpoolhttps://t.co/pmRfNopDrO pic.twitter.com/2z1dTh9jsl
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 25, 2018