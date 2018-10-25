Cody Says He Won’t Be at NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard

– Cody says he will not be at the NJPW/ROH G1 Supercard show that will take place in Madison Square Garden next year. Cody, who recently said he would be finishing up his ROH dates and “transition[ing] to a new role in pro-wrestling,” confirmed in a reply on Twitter that he won’t be at the show.

Cody also hyped his upcoming FFW shows in the UK on December 6th:

No I am not on that show https://t.co/9MirtL69VS — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) October 25, 2018