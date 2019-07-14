Cody Says ‘You Can’t Counter Program AEW’ At Fight for the Fallen

In the final minutes of tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen event, Cody seemed to reference WWE’s decision to counter program tonight’s AEW show with the EVOLVE 10th Anniversary show (our full report) by saying, “You can’t counter program what All Elite Wrestling is doing.” He also asked fans if they would be coming with them when they go to TNT this fall, which got a pop from the crowd. He called AEW a “revolution.”

During the final minutes, AEW also presented a check for $150,000 to the city of Jacksonville to combat gun violence.