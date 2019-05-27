wrestling / News
Cody Shares Close-Up Look at AEW World Championship
May 27, 2019
– Cody has given a closer look at the AEW World Championship after its debut at AEW Double or Nothing over the weekend. You can see the video below, which is captioned by Cody calling the championship “the biggest, heaviest, most beautiful and damn expensive belt I’ve ever seen.”
Bret Hart introduced the championship at Double or Nothing. Adam Page will face Chris Jericho on an upcoming show to determine the inaugural champion.
Since 1 of the 4 EVPs(me) forgot to get the championship professionally photographed…here’s a short clip of the biggest, heaviest, most beautiful and damn expensive belt I’ve ever seen @AEWrestling pic.twitter.com/LnelywWv4m
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 27, 2019
