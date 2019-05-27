wrestling / News

Cody Shares Close-Up Look at AEW World Championship

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody AEW

– Cody has given a closer look at the AEW World Championship after its debut at AEW Double or Nothing over the weekend. You can see the video below, which is captioned by Cody calling the championship “the biggest, heaviest, most beautiful and damn expensive belt I’ve ever seen.”

Bret Hart introduced the championship at Double or Nothing. Adam Page will face Chris Jericho on an upcoming show to determine the inaugural champion.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

All Elite Wrestling, Cody, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading