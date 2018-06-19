Various News: Cody Shares a Dusty Rhodes Story, Watch WWE’s Music Power 10, Hawkins & Roode Comment on Last Night’s Raw match

– Cody posted the following on Twitter, sharing a story of the one time his father Dusty Rhodes picked him up at the airport…

Every time I land at this airport, I’m reminded about the only time my dad picked me up from the airport instead of my mom… He opened the truck door for Brandi and at least 20 shotgun shells as well as a bottle of deer urine fell into the street right in front of local pd 🙃 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) June 19, 2018

– Here is the May 2018 episode of WWE Music Power 10, looking at best entrances…

– Bobby Roode & Curt Hawkins posted the following on Twitter, commenting on their match from last night’s WWE Raw…

Unfortunately my 204th consecutive loss was… GLORIOUS.

Thanks for the ride @REALBobbyRoode.

😩#RAW pic.twitter.com/pdaWZQG8Sb — Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) June 19, 2018

Sami Zayn Worked MITB Injured, Set For Time Off #WWE #WWERaw #WWEMITB #SamiZayn https://411mania.com/wrestling/sami-zayn-worked-mitb-injured-set-time-off/