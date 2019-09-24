wrestling / News

Cody Shares Pics of AEW Production Trucks

September 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody Brandi Rhodes AEW Fyter Fest

– The AEW production trucks are rolling on, and we got a picture of them shared by Cody on Twitter today. The AEW EVP posted pics of the trucks, which you can see below, which feature himself and Brandi Rhodes on the back.

AEW begins its TV scheduled on October 2nd with their first show in Washington, DC. The show airs on TNT.

