Cody Shares Pics of AEW Production Trucks
September 24, 2019
– The AEW production trucks are rolling on, and we got a picture of them shared by Cody on Twitter today. The AEW EVP posted pics of the trucks, which you can see below, which feature himself and Brandi Rhodes on the back.
AEW begins its TV scheduled on October 2nd with their first show in Washington, DC. The show airs on TNT.
Trucks rolling…
🚚
8 days away! pic.twitter.com/JCu4uex3OZ
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 24, 2019
