Cody Defeats Shawn Spears With Help From Arn Anderson At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

August 31, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Cody defeated Shawn Spears at AEW All Out in a match that saw involvement from both Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson. Anderson hit a spinebuster on Spears to help Cody win the match.

