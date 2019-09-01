wrestling / News
Cody Defeats Shawn Spears With Help From Arn Anderson At AEW All Out (Pics, Video)
Cody defeated Shawn Spears at AEW All Out in a match that saw involvement from both Tully Blanchard and Arn Anderson. Anderson hit a spinebuster on Spears to help Cody win the match.
Highlights are below.
We know #TullyBlanchard will be in the corner of Shawn Spears. The question is – How will Tully impact this match? #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRRwht #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/yFCRSmqI8i
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
Spears called down the thunder and now @CodyRhodes has come to collect! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/bIrzh8L5lU
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Huge powerslam from @CodyRhodes! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/UMDV4jiAxt
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
. @CodyRhodes is taking it to the crowd! #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRzUST #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/xFkG4HOZ34
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
.@CodyRhodes leaving no doubt! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/rjZieEQ91h
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
#TullyBlanchard has made his presence know early on in the match. #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRzUST #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/MgrjwdGQkb
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
.@Perfec10n with no mercy for Cody! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/T0Q2MugP7T
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Shawn Spears ( @Perfec10n) dishing out the pain! #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRzUST #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/tYpEFNzex9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
DOUBLE A! DOUBLE A! Time stands still for the ENFORCER! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9QmCw
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRjvpU pic.twitter.com/GQJbD0mrVS
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
.@CodyRhodes putting a clubberin' on Spears! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/nVZTW9yLKY
🌍 https://t.co/0TMqQRB6Ou pic.twitter.com/lAvKEa3ZsN
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_wrestling) September 1, 2019
Not only did @CodyRhodes get the W. But, he survived a hellacious match over Shawn Spears ( @Perfec10n ) #AEWALLOUT – Available on @BRlive https://t.co/bi2xiRzUST #AEW #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/nOnC7pfLf8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 1, 2019
