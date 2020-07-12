wrestling / News
Various News: Cody on Why Sonny Kiss ‘Doesn’t Stand a Chance’ Against Him, Alex Shelly Trains For ROH
– Cody has some high praise for Sonny Kiss, but still doesn’t think Kiss has a chance to beat him. The AEW TNT Champion posted to Twitter in response to Taz’s comments about Kiss, who will face Cody for the championship at Fight For the Fallen this week.
Cody posted:
Strongest legs in the company, great balance, and explosive/flush offense(ie 450) when he executes. Really talented and untested.
Still…doesn’t stand a chance. #DoTheWork https://t.co/2oKLqGeWX1
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 12, 2020
– Alex Shelley took to his Twitter account to note that he and Chris Sabin are training for their ring returns — Shelly in the ROH Pure Title Tournament, and Sabin for his Impact Wrestling return:
Ironically, on the anniversary of MCMG winning against the best team TNA had for years, @SuperChrisSabin and I trained and sparred. He’s making sure I am ready for the @ringofhonor Pure Title Tournament, and I am making sure he’s ready for his @IMPACTWRESTLING return.
— @Lx$ (@fakekinkade) July 11, 2020
