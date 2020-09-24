Cody Teases AEW Dynamite Return

Cody may be back on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, if the text he sent through his community messaging service is anything to go by. The AEW star, who has been off TV since he lost the TNT Championship to Brodie Lee in August, posted a text to his community chat (per Wrestling Inc that showed a Google Maps direction set detailing the quickest way to get from Macon, Georgie to Daily’s Place.

Cody has been off TV while he’s been filming for TBS’ Go-Big Show, upon which he’s a judge. The show films in Macon, and the text suggested that he may already be in Jacksonville for tonight’s show.