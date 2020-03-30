Cody Teases Big AEW Announcement For Tomorrow

Cody says he will be making an announcement tomorrow for something fans have been asking for for a while now. The AEW EVP posted to Twitter noting that he will make the announcement in the weekly “Road To” video.

While he said it’s not the AEW video game, it is “may be the other thing fans have been clamoring for.”

The video will be made available tomorrow, likely in the afternoon if it follows past “Road To” videos, and will also preview this week’s Dynamite.