wrestling / News
Cody Teases Big AEW Announcement For Tomorrow
Cody says he will be making an announcement tomorrow for something fans have been asking for for a while now. The AEW EVP posted to Twitter noting that he will make the announcement in the weekly “Road To” video.
While he said it’s not the AEW video game, it is “may be the other thing fans have been clamoring for.”
The video will be made available tomorrow, likely in the afternoon if it follows past “Road To” videos, and will also preview this week’s Dynamite.
Got to work with my guy @tonyschiavone24 today in the booth some more for AEW:DARK, also…pretty cool announcement coming to you guys tomorrow on “Road To…”
Hint: it’s not the video game, but it may be the other thing fans have been clamoring for. #aew pic.twitter.com/snqEmum8Ha
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 29, 2020
More Trending Stories
- The Rock Reveals What Hulk Hogan Said to Him After Their WrestleMania 18 Match, Discusses When He Knew To Start Acting Like A Heel During the Match
- Brodie Lee Says Tony Khan Gave Him The Option To Delay His Debut, Says He Was Stressed Out Before Debut
- Jim Cornette Responds To Controversial Braun Strowman Comments, Says Strowman Wouldn’t Survive 15 Seconds in the Actual Wrestling Business
- Independent Wrestler Offers More Details Leading To Teddy Hart’s Arrest