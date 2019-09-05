wrestling / News
AEW News: Cody Teases Big Announcement For Today, Latest Shot of Brandi Episode, Oakland A’s Have ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’
– In a post on Twitter, Cody teased a ‘big announcement’ for later today, which he said he’s ‘happy’ and ‘ready’ for. He wrote:
Big announcement tomorrow(today). Happy. Ready.
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) September 5, 2019
– Brandi Rhodes has released a new episode of her cooking show “A Shot of Brandi”, where she makes brownies with brandy in them.
– Speaking of alcohol, the Oakland A’s are getting in on Chris Jericho’s new ‘Little Bit of the Bubbly‘ catchphrase, using it on a tweet for a home run clip.
*extremely @IAmJericho voice*
A LITTLE BIT OF THE BUBBLY #RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/7ij7VEinrv
— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 5, 2019
