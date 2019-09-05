wrestling / News

AEW News: Cody Teases Big Announcement For Today, Latest Shot of Brandi Episode, Oakland A’s Have ‘A Little Bit of the Bubbly’

September 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody All Out Entrance

– In a post on Twitter, Cody teased a ‘big announcement’ for later today, which he said he’s ‘happy’ and ‘ready’ for. He wrote:

– Brandi Rhodes has released a new episode of her cooking show “A Shot of Brandi”, where she makes brownies with brandy in them.

– Speaking of alcohol, the Oakland A’s are getting in on Chris Jericho’s new ‘Little Bit of the Bubbly‘ catchphrase, using it on a tweet for a home run clip.

