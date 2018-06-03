wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Teases NYC Crowd With All In 2 ‘Announcement,’ Viktor Hates Autocorrect
– Cody played to the crowd at ROH’s NYC Excellence show, teasing that All In 2 would take place there before heeling it up. You can see video of the segment below:
.@CodyRhodes: “#AllIn 2 is coming to NYC!!! ………lol jk” 😢 #ROHNYC pic.twitter.com/HzDGnYSCMC
— Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) June 3, 2018
– Viktor is apparently not a fan of autocorrect, as he noted on Twitter:
I hate autocorrect. That is all
— Viktor (@ViktorRiseWWE) June 3, 2018