wrestling / News

Various News: Cody Teases NYC Crowd With All In 2 ‘Announcement,’ Viktor Hates Autocorrect

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody NJPW ROH Cody Rhodes

– Cody played to the crowd at ROH’s NYC Excellence show, teasing that All In 2 would take place there before heeling it up. You can see video of the segment below:

– Viktor is apparently not a fan of autocorrect, as he noted on Twitter:

