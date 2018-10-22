Cody Teases Finishing ROH Dates, ‘New Role’ In Wrestling

– Cody has teased a possible “new role in professional wrestling” in a post made to his Instagram account. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion took to his account to post the post that you can see below after he lost the championship to Nick Aldis at the NWA 70th Anniversary show on Sunday.

In the caption to the post, Cody comments on the success of the show and thanks those fans who watched the show. He adds, “As I begin a transition to a new role in pro-wrestling, I hope all the fans who’ve discovered the NWA recently…stay on board and continue to watch the likes of Nick Aldis, Avalon, Willie Mack, Jazz and many more. As I continue my remaining dates with the good folks at ROH, I’d like to thank them and The NWA for allowing me to cross imaginary lines and give the fans something special!”

Cody found success recently as a promoter via the All In show, and there have been reports — which he has not exactly quashed — that the Elite could end up leaving ROH and NJPW for WWE. At this time, it isn’t clear exactly what he means by his Instagram post.