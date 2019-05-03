wrestling / News
Cody Teases ‘Fun Announcement’ For Final Indy Show This Weekend
May 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Cody is set to make his final indy wrestling appearance this weekend, and is teasing a ‘fun announcement’ when he does. The AEW Executive Vice President posted to Twitter to promote tomorrow’s Southern Honor Wrestling show in Canton, Georgia as you can see below.
Cody’s next wrestling event after this will be All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing on May 25th in Las Vegas, where he’ll face Dustin Rhodes.
My FINAL independent stop!
Down the road from where I grew up ❤️🇺🇸
Got a fun announcement too! (Plus Pharaoh)
Tomorrow – Canton, GA – https://t.co/bjWr83sC3e https://t.co/42Dcupgxnu
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 2, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Discusses If He Was Bitter Leaving WCW, Details His Meeting With Vince McMahon To Join WWF
- Eric Bischoff On Scott Norton Being Interrogated by North Korean Police During 1995 WCW/NJPW Show
- WWE Pulls Kurt Angle From WrestleCade Over Alleged AEW Associations
- Jim Ross Recalls Being Taken Off WCW TV: ‘It Was a Political Move’