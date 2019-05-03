wrestling / News

Cody Teases ‘Fun Announcement’ For Final Indy Show This Weekend

May 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Cody is set to make his final indy wrestling appearance this weekend, and is teasing a ‘fun announcement’ when he does. The AEW Executive Vice President posted to Twitter to promote tomorrow’s Southern Honor Wrestling show in Canton, Georgia as you can see below.

Cody’s next wrestling event after this will be All Elite Wrestling Double or Nothing on May 25th in Las Vegas, where he’ll face Dustin Rhodes.

