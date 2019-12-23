wrestling / News

Cody Teases ‘Good News’ Coming on Christmas Morning

December 23, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody AEW

– Cody says there is some good news set to be delivered on Christmas morning. The AEW Executive Vice President posted to Twitter on Monday to tease a news reveal for Wednesday morning, as you can see below. He also made sure to note that fans should follow the AEW Twitter account, so it looks like it will be revealed there.

No word on what this news may be yet.

