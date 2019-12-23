wrestling / News
Cody Teases ‘Good News’ Coming on Christmas Morning
December 23, 2019 | Posted by
– Cody says there is some good news set to be delivered on Christmas morning. The AEW Executive Vice President posted to Twitter on Monday to tease a news reveal for Wednesday morning, as you can see below. He also made sure to note that fans should follow the AEW Twitter account, so it looks like it will be revealed there.
No word on what this news may be yet.
Just got some good news that we get to share Christmas morning! 🎄
Follow @AEWrestling #AEW
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 23, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Agrees With Corey Graves About How WWE Books Charlotte
- Kane On Whether He’s Officially Retired, Possibly Doing One More Match With Undertaker
- 411’s WWE 365 Report: Seth Rollins On Hell in a Cell Match, Online Criticism, Becky Lynch
- Kane Weighs In on Undertaker Breaking Character For Steve Austin Interview, Why He Hates Spoilers