Cody Teases Match With Eddie Kingston, Explains How His Opponents Are Selected For TNT Title Defenses

In a post on Twitter, a fan asked Cody about possibly defending the TNT Championship against Eddie Kingston, then AEW signing Kingston. Cody said he was considering Kingston and one other, before explaining who it is that selects his opponents. It was revealed last night that he will defend against Sonny Kiss at Fight for the Fallen next week.

He wrote: “Is he? I’ll say this. Arn, TK, @realmmarshall1 help pinpoint challengers for the open challenge. And against the wishes of those not wanting to reward folks going into business for themselves…I am considering him…and the other 1 who rules my mentions. Stay tuned.”