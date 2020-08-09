wrestling / News

Cody Tells AEW Fans Not To Worry About Recent Changes At Warnermedia

August 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cody AEW TNT Championship Fight For the Fallen

We reported last night that recent shakeups at WarnerMedia have resulted in AEW ally Kevin O’Reilly leaving his position as President of TNT. In a post on Twitter, Cody responded to a fan and said that the recent executive changes are not a cause for concern.

When asked if fans should be worried, he wrote: “No. We have been blessed to have had so many viewers(even opposed), thus the 3+ year extension. It’s a great partnership!

