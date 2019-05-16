Cody Thanks Fans For Their Support Following AEW TV Deal

– Cody and All Elite Wrestling have released a new video thanking fans for their support following the announcement of the company’s new TV deal. You can see the video below, in which the AEW EVP reflects on the support that fans have shown the promotion and the importance of wrestling returning to Turner Broadcasting.

Cody thanks the fans for their passion, loyalty, and patience and says “We can’t do this without you. We don’t intend to do it without you. Let’s go forward.” The video concludes with messages of thanks from a host of AEW talent including Christopher Daniels, Brandi Rhodes, the Young Bucks and more.

AEW Double or Nothing airs on May 25th from Las Vegas on PPV and B/R Live, with the company’s TV show coming this fall.