AEW News: Cody Comments On The Kindness of Ashley Massaro, Lance Storm Comments On AEW Fans vs. WWE Fans, Women of AEW Have Poolside Photo Shoot

– Cody posted a message to Twitter in which he spoke about the kindness of Ashley Massaro, what seems to be a common thread among those who have been commenting on her tragic passing at the age of 39.

In 2007 when I got called up from developmental, Ashley Massaro was one of the locker room who reached her hand out and pulled me up to make me feel like part of the team and instilled a family attitude in the locker room. That kindness is rare and should never leave our business — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 17, 2019

– Lance Storm had a thought about AEW fans and WWE fans fighting each other on social media.

So odd hearing pro-AEW/anti-WWE people fight with pro-WWE/anti-AEW people. I don’t care which you like but unless you’re an idiot you should want BOTH to succeed and flourish. #Wrestling — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) May 16, 2019

– AEW has released a new gallery featuring the women of the promotion in a poolside photo shoot.