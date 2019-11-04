wrestling / News
Cody to Make ‘Career Anmnouncement’ On This Week’s AEW Dynamite
– Cody is set to make a “career announcement” on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW EVP posted to Twitter on Sunday night stating that the announcement he was set to make last week before the Inner Circle interrupted will be made this week, promising that he will be “uninterrupted.”
Cody is set to face Chris Jericho for the AEW World Championship at AEW Full Gear next weekend. Dynamite airs Wednesday on TNT.
This week’s @AEWonTNT #AEWDynamite I will be uninterrupted and have the chance to make my career announcement. I hope it resonates with the fans, because it matters a great deal to me.
Wednesday – 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/EOnsNwtJoy
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) November 4, 2019
