Cody Talks With Tony Schiavone About TNT Championship Finals in Livestream

May 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW is livestreaming an interview between Tony Schiavone and Cody about Cody’s TNT Championship Tournament finals match at Double or Nothing. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT:

