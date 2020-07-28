wrestling / News
Cody Gives Update on TNT Championship’s Completion Date
July 28, 2020 | Posted by
Cody has an update on when the TNT Championship will reach its final form, and it’s not too far away. The title, which was debuted back in May at Double or Nothing, is not finished due to COVID-19 causing shopes to shut down. A fan asked the champion when the belt would be completed and he said it will be August 12th.
Cody also gave an update on what the belt will look like, as you can see below:
August 12th
(saw a nice video of the plates, very elegant) 💎 https://t.co/0pRcey5SPe
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 28, 2020
It’s not gold. It’s silver/nickel and with textures. Same design and colors though.
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) July 28, 2020
