Cody vs. Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear Could Have Been Stopped Following Ramp Bump

– Cody’s match against Chris Jericho at AEW Full Gear could have been called early due to the bump Cody took to the outside of the ring. PWInsider reports that after the nasty bump Cody took on a dived to the entranceway, the decision was left up to Michael Sampson. After examining Cody, he made the decision that the challenger could continue. Sampson, it is worth noting, is the same doctor who saved Jerry Lawler’s life after suffering his heart attack on Raw in September of 2012.

Cody lost the match via MJF throwing in the towel before turning on Cody. Cody is now no longer eligible for a shot at the AEW Championship.