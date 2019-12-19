wrestling / News

Cody vs. Darby Allin Set For January 1st AEW Dynamite

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Cody AEW Dynamite 12-12-19

– A second match is now set for the New Year’s Day episode of AEW Dynamite in Cody vs. Darby Allin. Allin took to Instagram to reveal the match for the episode, which will be the first due to AEW taking next week off for the holiday.

Allin and Cody previously faced off at AEW Fyter Fest in June, going to a time limit draw.

