Cody vs. Dustin Rhodes Gets Bloody At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)

The match between Cody and Dustin Rhodes got very violent at AEW Double or Nothing, with Dustin Rhodes getting busted open halfway through and wearing the crimson mask. Cody eventually won the match with the Cross Rhodes. After the match was over, he told Dustin not to retire, but team with him against the Young Bucks at AEW Fight for the Fallen.

