Cody vs. Fenix Was Originally Planned For Next Week’s Dynamite

It was previously reported that Cody will defend the TNT Championship against Private Party’s Marc Quen on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. However, that was not the original plan. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the planned match for June 10 was Cody vs. Rey Fenix, but AEW found out that Fenix wouldn’t be ready in time due to injuries he suffered on May 20. As a result, Dynamite had to be edited to remove all references to Fenix, although one managed to get through.

Fenix is said to be ‘fine’ and will be back ‘very soon’. It’s believed that he could have worked the match against Cody but everyone decided to play it safe and have them wrestle when the Lucha Bro is 100%.