Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite, with Cody battling Jimmy Havoc. The company announced the match for Wednesday’s show on Twitter Sunday morning, as you can see below.

Also set for this week is a Lumberjack Match between Luchasaurus and Wardlow, a confrontation between Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho, and a Parking Lot Street Fight pitting Best Friends against The Lucha Bros.