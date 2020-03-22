wrestling / News
Cody vs. Jimmy Havoc Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of Dynamite, with Cody battling Jimmy Havoc. The company announced the match for Wednesday’s show on Twitter Sunday morning, as you can see below.
Also set for this week is a Lumberjack Match between Luchasaurus and Wardlow, a confrontation between Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho, and a Parking Lot Street Fight pitting Best Friends against The Lucha Bros.
Wednesday on Dynamite – the #AmericanNightmare @CodyRhodes takes on @JimmyHavoc!
Watch #AEWDynamite on @TNTDrama 8e/7c.#AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/O7YRLud1n8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 22, 2020
On Wednesday, I’m going to make @CodyRhodes suffer. pic.twitter.com/b8J7EDiaxt
— Jimmy Havoc (@JimmyHavoc) March 22, 2020
