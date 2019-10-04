Cody Wants to Buy WarGames Back From WWE, Talks Creating New Matches

– Cody spoke with media earlier this week promoting the4 debut of AEW Dynamite and said he’d like to get the rights to the WarGames match from WWE. You can check out some highlights below per Fightful:

On the WarGames match: “Well, you mention WarGames and I’m thinking to myself, I really just want to buy it back. I wonder if they would let me buy it back because Dusty thought of the match concept on a napkin in a parking lot. Arn Anderson was there, I got a witness. The one they do now isn’t truly loyal to the old school rules of it. Maybe I can get it back. The beauty of that is that WarGames came out of the experience of being around wrestling, seeing The Horsemen build up, seeing the good guys and their adversaries and all of a sudden, the light bulb went off. Hopefully, a match comes to us the same way.”

On coming up with other match concepts: “We started with the Casino Battle Royale, which was Nick Jackson’s idea of kind of doing a layered Royal Rumble. I think with the women’s one, which was far superior to the men’s one, I think we got the formula for that right. I would really hope that we could come up with some great matchups of our own and not steal from my dad, but come on. He wouldn’t be proud if I was yanking all of his ideas. I do have the Bunkhouse Stampede on lockdown if and when we need to, also the Battle Bowl if and when we need to. But I know among us, especially Tony Khan, who seems to be coming up with different match concepts every day, I know we can come up with something real original. Maybe we float that out. Float that out to WWE for me. See if I can buy back WarGames.”