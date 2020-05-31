wrestling / News
Various News: Cody Says Weekly TNT Championship Challenge Is Open to Non-AEW Talent, This Week’s Top 5 Impact Moments
May 31, 2020 | Posted by
– Cody says that you don’t have to be an official member of the AEW roster to take on his open challenge for the TNT Championship. As previously noted, Cody announced that he will be defending the new title weekly on AEW Dynamite in an open challenge, with Jungle Boy being the first competitor on this week’s episode. When asked by a fan on Twitter if the challenge was open to non-AEW talent, Cody replied:
– Impact Wrestling has released their weekly video counting down the top 5 moments from this week’s show:
