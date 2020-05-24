wrestling / News
Cody Wins TNT Championship At AEW Double or Nothing (Pics, Video)
Cody is the first-ever TNT Champion, defeating Lance Archer at AEW Double or Nothing after a long match in which Archer was mostly dominant. At one point, Arn Anderson interfered on Cody’s behalf, and was subsequently forced to go to the back. Jake Roberts tried to get involved with his snake, but he was stopped by Mike Tyson. Cody took advantage of a distracted Archer to hit two Cross Rhodes and get the pin. You can follow along with our live coverage here.
