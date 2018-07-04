Quantcast

 

Cody Wishes Deonna Purrazzo Luck in WWE, Gives Advice Regarding Triple H

July 4, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Deonna Purrazzo

– Cody had some good wishes — and good advice — for Deonna Purrazzo after she signed with WWE. The former WWE star posted to Twitter and gave her a tip about how to deal with Triple H during photo ops, as you can see below. Cody is referring to the pics that Triple H traditionally takes with new talent when they officially come on board.

Purrazzo has already been confirmed as being unable to appear at Cody’s All In show after she reportedly signed with the company.

