Cody Says WWE Didn’t Destroy His Character, Brandi Reveals Who Is Doing AEW’s Theme Music
Cody and Brandi Rhodes answered fan questions tonight on Twitter.
Cody was asked if WWE destroyed his character or Dustin’s character the most. Cody responded with: “Can’t speak for him, but they didn’t destroy anything of mine. They put me in the spotlight and on tv, learned a massive amount in those 10 years.”
Meanwhile, Brandi was asked if AEW will have someone like Jim Johnston to do original music and themes. She responded with: “We have a total rockstar on the team! @MikeyRukus …he did most of the new talent themes for DON!”
Rukus responded to Brandi’s tweet with: “[email protected] Thank you!! Can’t wait for everyone to hear what we have in store ❤👊👊 #Family”
