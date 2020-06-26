Cody Isn’t Stressing WWE Using Great American Bash Name For NXT

Cody isn’t too bothered by the fact that WWE is counter-programming against AEW with the Great American Bash name. As noted today, the next two weeks of NXT will be themed with the name of the PPV, a decision that was initially announced as just next week’s show last night. The Bash-themed episodes will run directly opposite to AEW’s two-night Fyter Fest that are replacing the episodes of AEW Dynamite over the next two weeks.

Dusty Rhodes’ daughter Teil Margaret took to Twitter last night to say WWE should “Cut my mom a check” and asked about it on Twitter, Cody replied: