wrestling / News

Coffin Match & More Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

August 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW Dynamite is a special “Quake By The Lake” episode next week, and it will feature a Coffin Match and more. AEW announced an updated lineup for next week’s show, which will see Brody King battle Darby Allin in a Coffin Match while Jade Cargill has an open challenge for the TBS Championship.

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho
* Coffin Match:Brody King vs. Darby Allin
* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. TBD
* Tornado Tag Match: Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Rush

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading