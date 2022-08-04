Coffin Match & More Added to Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite is a special “Quake By The Lake” episode next week, and it will feature a Coffin Match and more. AEW announced an updated lineup for next week’s show, which will see Brody King battle Darby Allin in a Coffin Match while Jade Cargill has an open challenge for the TBS Championship.

* AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Chris Jericho

* Coffin Match:Brody King vs. Darby Allin

* TBS Championship Match: Jade Cargill vs. TBD

* Tornado Tag Match: Lucha Bros vs. Andrade & Rush