Ciocco’s ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 Review  

SICKOS (Of Honor)! Tonight is the night, for we have not just a card of Honor, no, but a SUPERCARD of Honor! The company’s annual event that usually partakes during the weekend of WrestleMania, this year SuperCard of Honor is taking place as the lead-in to AEW’s biggest show of the year, All-In. But make no mistake, this card will not be short of any good potential to deliver a great show tonight!

The ROH World Title will be on the line, as Bandido will defend against Konosuke Takeshita. The Tag Team Titles will be on the line, as the Sons of Texas (sure to be a hit down in the Lonestar State tonight) will defend against Bad News and Tattoos. The ROH Women’s title is on the line, as the Forever Champion Athena will defend the title against Thunder Rosa, another Texas showdown. The Pure Title will be defended, as Lee Moriarty will defend it against Blue Panther from CMLL. Nick Wayne will defend the TV Title against Titan from CMLL. Due to the injury suffered by the Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet, we will have an international 4-way match to crown an interim champion, as Miyu Yamashita, Yuka Sakazaki, Persephone, and MINA will do battle. Hechichero will face Michael Oku in an international exhibition, and we also have a 50,000 dollar 4-way match, as Adam Priest, AR Fox, Atlantis Jr, and Lee Johnson will do battle to add to their bank accounts.

So, it’s time to do this…WITH HONOR!

Apparently, during the pre-show (Zero Hour?)

Blake Christian defeated Jay Lethal by submission

The Dark Order defeated the Frat House

MxM TV complained about the fans, and unveiled new cologne they called Seed, let it grow inside of you. Get it? Huh? HUH? It was filled with sexually laced innuendo, of course

Dimante made her return and defeated Jonothan Hunter’s favorite wrestler, Lady Frost.

The Von Erichs defeated Tony Nese and Ari Davari

It is time for the main show! Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman are on the call for this one.

Video package as the cold open for the show.

We are live from the ESports Arena in Arlington, Texas!

The Alchemist is here for the opener!

Hechichero w/Rocky Romero vs. Michael Oku W/Amira

The bell rings and we get pie-facing. There was no issuing of the Code of Honor, by the way. Oku wrestles Hechichero to the ground, but the Alchemist takes over and stretches Oku out. Micheal with an up kick to create distance. Romero tells the fans to stop singing lol. Another lock-up, headlock takeover by Hechichero. He bends Oku’s arm and shoulder back and applies pressure. Oku rolls him over and into a pin for a two count. Face-to-face meeting now. Oku tries a backslide, eventually gets it and a two count. Hechichero with a single leg roll through, Oku rolls him through, and roll-ups for two counts ensue. The fans sound their approval!

Straight punches by Hechichero. Oku ducks, goes the other way, flying head scissors and a drop kick puts the Alchemist down! Diving cradle by Hechichero, he feigns a pin, but he wants the vice lock instead! He turns it into an arm bar! Hechichero pays homage to Penta with the arm snap! Roll through, Hechichero swings him in a dancing motion, the shoulder/back breaker! Cover for a two count. Irish whip is countered by Oku. Big boot and a stalling drop kick to Hechichero. Both men to their feet, Oku blocks the strikes and feeds in his forearms. FLYING LARIAT! Oku with a kick and a DDT, the cover, two count. Oku heads to the top, but Hechichero ducks him. He also ducks all the kicks, and hits one of his own. Oku responds in kind but is beheaded with a lariat! Oku tries a dive, misses, Hechichero tries, but he bounces off the top rope lol. ROH chants.

Both men to their feet, Hechichero strikes are countered with a running knee from Oku. Oku breaks the choke on the apron with a Jericho-Esque dropkick. It’s time to clap, and Oku clears the top rope with a moonsault, taking out Hechichero! Oku to the top again, HIGH-FLY FLOW! The cover, two count! Hechichero is pissed, as he hits some dog walks knees, but Oku pops out with a dropkick. Springboard attack, but he jumps into an arm bar from Hechichero! Oku reverses into the Half Crab! Hechichero quickly makes it to the ropes. Romero is asking for a timeout, but Coleman says he knows better lol. Hechichero springboards back in, rolling body scissors! Creative ankle lock with Oku’s head straight into the ground! Hechichero climbs the ladder with a knee, SPIKED FLYING HEAD SCISSORS! THE ALCHEMIST WINS!

WINNER: Hechichero

TIME: 11:30

THOUGHTS: Holy crap, what a lot of fantastic action we got packed into sub-12 minutes! Wish they had more time, but they managed to do a lot with the time that they got.

RATING: ****

The guys run down the card for the rest of the show. The battle for the dolla-dollas is next!

$50,000-dollar winner’s purse 4-way dance: Adam Priest vs. AR Fox vs. Lee Johnson vs. Atlantis Jr.

The bell rings, and Priest shakes hands with Rick Knox lol. Fox clears the top ropes and lays out Priest! Atlantis with a dropkick to Johnson followed by the head scissors. The fans also boo him in Texas lol. Fox cuts him off in the ring. Fox sends Atlantis to the floor, and he kicks Johnson. Fox sweeps his feet out, does the double stomp, and then wipes out Johnson! Priest attacks him from behind and tries to throw him back in, but he spins off the apron with a kick. CORNER POST MOONSAULT TO PRIEST! He tries to swing back in, but Priest dropkicks him in the ribs. The fans hate it, but they only have to respect it lol. Brainbuster by Priest! The cover, Atlantis breaks the pin up to boos LOL! Johnson back in, he attacks from behind. Coleman called Johnson Moriarty FOUR times. I mean I get it; he’s a Lee LMAO.

Johnson talks that mad smack and says Atlantis is nothing. He pays for that with a big dropkick. Priest shoves Atlantis in, but Priest charges and Atlantis moves, as he takes both men out. Atlantis looks to run, but Priest pulls him out of the ring. Priest feigns diving out, but he slides out and pokes JOHNSON in the eye lol. Atlantis dives out and takes down Priest. Fox attacks Atlantis from behind and lays in shots to Priest. Johnson over the corner and hits a hurrincanrana to the Fox, as they hit the floor! Johnson goes up top, he rolls through. Fox with the matrix and he slugs Johnson. He trades with Priest. Atlantis in, but he runs into kicks from Johnson. Pop-Up Cutter from Atlantis! Fox goes behind Preist, sit out Brainbuster! Spicolli Driver and a standing moonsault by Johnson to Fox! Cover for a two count.

AR FOX chants as Johnson wags his fingers no. FOX IS NOBODY, says Lee. Priest joins him on the top, Fox fights off Priest, and Atlantis dumps Johnson from the ring. Priest with a backbreaker onto the top corner! The Hitch by Priest, but Johnson breaks that up. Frog Splash by Johnson! Priest throws him from the ring! Atlantis from the top with a splash, but Priest throws him out, too! The cover, two count! Priest wants the piledriver, but Fox sends him up and over. Fox catches Priest in the corner, from the apron and in, AROUND THE WORLD! The cover, Fox is 50 grand richer!

WINNER: AR Fox

TIME: 9:15

THOUGHTS: Holy Crap Part 2! Another exhilarating match, only this time, it didn’t even reach ten minutes. The title matches have to be getting all the time, right?

RATING: ****1/4

We get a video package for the upcoming Blue Panther and Lee Moriarty Pure Title Match. Oh, did you know that Bryan Danielson returned at ROH/CMLL Global Wars? Now you know!

ROH Pure Title Match: Lee Moriarty (C) vs. Blue Panther

So, for those who don’t know, the rules of the Pure Division are as such:

-60-minute time limit

-Three rope breaks are allowed. After that, submissions and pin attempts can legally happen in the ropes.

-Closed fists are not allowed. The first one receives a warning, the second one results in DQ.

-Punches and blows are allowed anywhere else, except to the junk. (I’m paraphrasing that one lol)

Today marks the 350th straight day that Lee has held the Pure Title, he defeated Wheeler Yuta for it nearly a year ago.

We get the Code of Honor and the bell rings. The first lock-up, Panther goes behind, but Moriarty reverses with arm control. Panther takes him to the match, looking for the Romero Special. Lee fights it off and puts on a cravat. Rolling leg lock by Panther. Lee counters and pus on a Full Nelson. Panther stomps on his foot to break that. Lee into the corner, kicks off and charges in with a wrist trap driver for a two count. Panther looks to put on the Polanco Lock, but Lee gets to the ropes.

Lee Moriarty has used one rope break: he has two left to give

Lee fires back by snapping the leg of Panther back. Johnson rolls through and applies a wrist lock. Panther tries to lift up, he does, and he applies a running Gory Special! Moriarty sits out and up onto his shoulders! Moriarty locks on a Flying Octopus. Panther reverses it, but Lee with a rolling arm bar! Moriarty takes a page from Tyler Bate’s book and tries to break his fingers. Panther gets his foot on the ropes.

Blue Panther has used one rope break: he has two left to give

Moriarty with a side headlock, he punches Panther in the forehead. No straight punch LOL? Panther out of the corner with a sprinboard crossbody! Figure-Four by Panther! WHOOOO! Lee grabs the rope again!

Lee Moriarty has used two rope breaks: he has one left to give

Straight chop by Lee, Panther tries to fire back, but Lee with another. Panther takes another one and fires up with a clothesline. The pin, two count. Panther whips Lee, but Moriarty to the apron, springboard forearm! The cover, two count. Lee works over the hand and puts on a double top wrist lock. Lee puts Panther’s foot on the rope lol!

Blue Panther has used two rope breaks: he has one left to give

Johnson with a suicide dive to Panther on the floor! Lee back in, he takes off, two in a row! ONE MORE TIME, says the fans. Lee feigns it, but he waves them off LOL! Panther gets back in the ring but runs into another flying octopus. He rolls up Panther for a two count. A variation of the Border City Stretch! Panther gets to the bottom rope.

Blue Panther has used his third rope break: he has no more to give

Lee chops away on Panther in the corner. He charges, but Panther moves. Panther runs over Lee with not one, not two, but three clotheslines. Panther to the apron, CANNONALL to Moriarty on the floor! Panther returns Lee to the ring. Moriarty gets his head slammed off the top rope, but he bounces back to cut off Panther on the top rope. SUPERPLEX BY LEE! The cover, two count! Ankle lock from Moriarty! Panther tries to Army crawl under the bottom rope, but Lee puts on the BCS in the ropes! Panther has to give it up!

WINNER: Lee Moriarty (Still Champion)

TIME: 13:20

THOUGHTS: After two high-flying bouts, it was nice to get a technical match. Lee makes history, surpassing Nigel McGuinness’ run with the Pure Title. And he’s deserved it, the kid is damn good.

RATING: ***1/2

Post-match, Panther shakes Lee’s hand, he puts the title on him, and he shakes his hand one more time as Lee leaves the ring, they play Panther’s theme song as he leaves the ring.

Next up, the tag team titles are on the line! The video package for this match plays right after the graphic.

ROH World Tag Team Title Match: The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara) vs. The Infantry (Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo)

Well, STP is already 1-0 tonight, can they make it 2-0?

LMAO, we get a pre-match video, with Sammy pretending to be flying like Superman. Dustin says he is not a Superhero, but Sammy says he is, and he got Dustin something to wear, too.

Dustin: WHAT THE…

Ah, Dustin is the Green Lantern, or the Green Natural, says Ian LOL!

The bell rings as the Sons of Texas are on the attack. Code of Honor, we’re not getting lol. Rhodes beats Bravo around the ring, while Sammy poses and then attacks Dean on the other side. The Infantry beg off in the ring, but the champs set up for a double shattered dream! Adora is in the ring though, and she implores Dustin to hit her, and she slaps him! Rhodes clotheslines Bravo to the floor and low bridges Dean to the floor! Criss-Cross attack by the Sons of Texas! DUSTIN DOES SAMMY’S SPINNING POSE!

Back in the ring, Sammy does leapfrogs and then hits a dropkick on Bravo. Big chop by Guevara to Bravo. ONE MORE TIME says the fans. Bravo tells the fans to shut up and tells Sammy not to do this, but he does it anyway. Sammy kicks Dean from the apron, but he gets attacked from behind. Dean snaps Sammy over the apron, and Bravo flies over the top with a senton splash. Sammy counters Dean and sends him into the crowd, but Bravo catches Sammy. Dustin just stands on the other side of the ring. Some partner. Bravo feeds Guevara to Dean and he does a running DVD into the ring post. Oh, so NOW Dustin comes over, but the referee stops him. Weird lol. Sammy is returned to the ring as Bravo flips off Dustin. The nerve lol. Dean gets the tag. Dosey-Doe attack, as Bravo sends Dean into Guevara in the corner. The cover, Sammy out at two.

Dean takes a cheap shot at Dustin and grabs ahold of Sammy by the neck. Adora implores them to hurry up as Bravo tags in. He runs Guevara across the ring into a crossbody from Dean. The cover, two count. Grounded chin lock by Bravo. Sammy to his feet, but Carlie beats him into the corner with punches. Chops now, but Sammy is pissed and returns the favor. Bravo with a chop to the throat. Bravo to the apron, back in with a cutter! Two count follows. Dean gets the tag and stomps on Guevara. He’s gonna beat his ass, says The Captain. Guevara in a front face lock, as he tries to make the tag. Sammy with a back body drop. Guevara with the tag, but Bravo had the ref distracted. Dustin is attacked by Bravo as Dean stomps all over Sammy.

Bravo in the ring, he taunts Sammy and kicks him in the back. SUP SAMMY? Bravo mocks the fans and chops Sammy in the ropes. Guevara off the ropes, he hooks onto them. Bravo says he will do what he did early, but Sammy hits the cutter instead. Sammy gets the tag foe real this time, and Dustin runs train over the Infantry. The duck down uppercut and snap slam to Dean. Another snap slam to Bravo! Rhodes looking for the Cross Rhodes, he hits it! The cover, Bravo breaks up the pin. Sammy does the Cactus Jack clothesline to himself and Bravo. Rhodes chops Dean, he’s going to try shattered dreams again. Adora complains to the ref, which only distracts him, and the kick is good!

Shane Taylor is here; he clocks Dustin with a chain! Sammy hits a cross body to him on the floor to take him out! Dustin is busted wide open, and Bravo tries to open the wound up some more. He is caught with the Canadian Destroyer! Rhodes gets the tag! Sammy takes out Dean and Taylor! Dean rolls up Guevara for a two count. Dustin in the ring, twisting suplex! Swanton Bomb from Sammy! The pin, the win!

WINNER: The Sons of Texas (Still Champions)

TIME: 15:00

THOUGHTS: It was a match that existed. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t all that great, either. Too formulaic, and the 5 minutes felt like 25 minutes instead of 15.

RATING: **1/2

Post-match, Taylor is pissed and lays out both champions. Carlie and Shawn lay in the boots, as Shane waves someone out. Lee Moriarty arrives, but so does Anthony Ogogo. It’s been a minute! He goes to punch Rhodes, but the Von Erichs arrive with chairs to make the save. Rhodes on the mic, cut that music! You come out here and jump people every week. Guess what? Tomorrow, they are going to take Taylor over to Globe Life, because he is Shane’s Huckleberry, BITCH!

Well, Tony Khan made that match official already. Tomorrow, on the Zero Hour for All-In, we will get STP against the Von Erichs and the Sons of Texas. Cool.

Video package for the incoming match.

ROH World TV Title Match: Nick Wayne (W/Mother Wayne) (C) vs. Titan

Titan wants the Code of Honor before the match. Nick looks at it like he’s never seen a hand before lol. Wayne spits on Titan, and at the bell, he eats a shotgun dropkick. Wayne fires back with a kick to the gut and a slap. Wayne avoids the Satellite DDT, but not the Hurrincanrana. Titan offers his leg in the ropes and that is a mistake, as Wayne hits a Dragon Screw. Wayne on the floor hits another Dragon Screw, sending Titan into the barricade. Wayne poses in the corner, as Titan hobbles around on his one good leg. Wayne throws Titan into the ring. Cover for a two count.

Wayne grunts like he is trying to drop a deuce and works over the bad wheel of Titan. Elbow to the leg and he stretches it out. Wayne bites Titan’s fingers, but he breaks the hold. Wayne takes time to taunt the fans before going back to the corner. He tries to untie the mask of Titan as the fans chant PERRO at him. Wayne tries again from the eye socket this time. Figure-Four from Wayne, WOOOOOO! Quick rope break by Titan, though. Waynen charges in, Titan tries to kick him, but Wayne catches the leg and snaps it over his shoulder. Titan cuts off Wayne and hits a crossbody from the corner! Running dropkick! Wayne to the floor, Titan flies through the ropes with the DIVE!

Wayne is returned to the ring, Titan to the top rope, but Nick drops him onto the top rope. On the apron, forearms are traded, Wayne goes low with a kick to the leg. Wayne thinking another Dragon Screw, but he eats an enziguri. Nick charges into a thrust kick. Titan with a double stomp to Wayne on the apron! Ian says the fans are rallying behind the champion, but they’re chanting TITAN lol. Titan returns Wayne to the ring; he slowly climbs to the top rope. This double stomp misses, and Wayne goes back to the leg with the Dragon Screw. Another Figure-Four from Wayne. Titan finally gets the rope, as Wayne uses the 5-count to punch the bad leg of Titan. Smart, if you ask me. Lovely Mother Wayne approves! Titan, from his knees, tries to chop Wayne down, but Wayne kicks him over. Titan cuts off a suplex and hits with a thousand slaps and a Matrix Back kick to Wayne.

The match resets, as Wayne runs into a kick combination from Titan, but Nick kicks out the leg of Titan. Wayne’s World is countered. Front face suplex and a thrust kick from Titan! Wayne rolls out of the ring. Titan runs and clears the rope with a Tope Suicida! titan rolls Wayne back in and takes his sweet time getting to the top. He manages the Double Stomp, but Titan is way worse for it. The cover, Mama Wayne puts her son’s foot on the bottom rope. Hey, Rick Knox saw that one! He kicks out Mother Wayne, making him the biggest heel in wrestling.

Titan grabs the leg of Wayne, rolls over into the Muta Lock! Straitjacket Muta Lock now! Wayne tries to get to the bottom rope, and he gets there! Titan fires up, he gets to the top rope, but Wayne kicks out his vertical base. Wayne grabs the mask again and goes up top. Both men trade forearms, Titan with a headbutt. Wayne crawls to the corner, but he feigns a leg injury. Kip Sabian is here, and he crotches Titan! Wayne’s World! Buzzsaw Kick! The cover, 2.9999! Titan with the roll-up, almost a three. In fact, I think it was? Small package brain buster from Wayne finishes this one.

WINNER: Nick Wayne (Still Champion)

TIME: 16:10

THOUGHTS: And the legend of Nick Wayne continues to grow. He didn’t need his mother to win this one, after all! Really good match, and Titan sold and bumped his ass off for Nick.

RATING: ***3/4

Post-Match, Christian Cage has arrived! He hugs Nick! Yay, good ole Family Love!

Lexy Nair in the back with Red Velvet. She can’t compete tonight, so we will crown an interim Women’s TV champion. Velvet says she wanted to defend this title and show everyone that this reign wasn’t built off of moments, but off of grit. She hopes whoever wins the title defends it with honor and dignity. Velvet says she is going to watch this match, but not just anywhere, she is watching it from ringside! As if on cue, Velvet makes her way out to the ring to watch this match.

ROH Women’s World TV Interim Title Match: MINA vs. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Miyu Yamashita vs. Persephone

Mina wants to shake hands, Yuka is willing, Yamashita shakes her hand, too. Mina is so nice! Persephone steps out of the ring, leaving the Japanese contingent to fight it out. Mina with a hammerlock on Yuka, but Yamashita goes behind her. Yuka sneaks out and goes behind Miyu. It’s train action LOL! Persephone back in the ring now, she shoots off Yuka and hits a big shoulder tackle. Mina ducks Persephone, Mina steps through, but she is kicked away. Forearm from Persephone, another one. A third one. The fans don’t like her, go figure. Matrix moves by Persephone, she hits a clothesline on Mina. Mina shoves Yuka into Persephone, slides between them and holds both of their hands. They both headbutt her. BOO!

Miyu is back, she hits a running corner kick on Persephone, and a clothesline out of the corner on Yuka. Mina back in, looking Glamorous Driver, but Miyu kicks free. She does eat a kick from Mina on the apron, however. Mina goes to top and hits the most beautiful crossbody ever to Miyu! Yuka through the ropes and hits Mina with a crossbody! Persephone flies and takes out Mina and Miyu, but she forgot about Yuka, who hits her with a hurrincanrana from the very top! Back in the ring, Yuka hits Miyu with a missile dropkick. Yuka with a suplex. and a second one follows. Float over for the cover, two count. Miyu ducks a rolling kick from Yuka, in the corner, Miyu cuts off Yuka, but she leans back and does the tarantula! Yuka and Mina trade forearms in the ring. Huge forearm and a release German, but Yuka rolls through! Big slam from Yuka! Forearm is blocked, cartwheel mule kick from Yuka! Miyu won’t go down and hits a crescent kick! They both collapse!

Mina is here! She tries to cover both ladies, to no avail. Mina begs off as both ladies approach her. Mina puts on a leg lock on Miyu and hits a DDT on Yuka! She shimmies and my heart skips a beat. SPEAR by Persephone. Mina jumps into the arms of Persephone, she hits a fallaway slam and kips up. Eat your heart out, Hangman! The cover, two count. Persephone taunts Mina and she pays for it with a sling blade! Mina ascends to the top, sling blade from the top! The cover, two count. Mina with a kick to the back of the head of Persephone. She goes to follow up, but she hits a Northern Lights on Mina. Miyu is back with a kick to the head of Persephone. Spider bridge by Persephone on Miyu, two count. Miyu roll-up, Persephone rolls through and hits a basement dropkick. Razor’s Edge is countered by Miyu and a sleeper hold. Kick to the back of the head, to the front of the face, another kick to the ear from Miyu! Miyu has her up, Death Valley Driver! The cover, Mina breaks it up. Yuka with a shotgun dropkick to Mina. Hammerlock from Yuka, spinning airplane slam on Miyu! Mina is back; she puts on the figure-four! Yuka is conflicted as she stands on the top rope! Magical Girl Splash to Miyu, that breaks up the hold! Persephone is back, looking piledriver on the apron. Yuka fights her off and they fall to the floor. Miyu and Mina are left in the ring. Skull kick is blocked, Dragon Screw by Mina! Figure-Four locked in again! Mina bridges up for more torque, and Miyu taps out!

WINNER: MINA! 🩷

Time: 12:50

THOUGHTS: Really fun match, these ladies left it all in the ring and no one phoned this in. While I am beyond thrilled that MINA won the title, my hat is off to Persephone, she looked great out there, Miyu and Yuka always do as well.

RATING: All the stars in the world!

Post-match, Velvet comes face-to-face with Mina in the ring. Mina wants to stir it up, and I say let her! Please and thank you!

More good MINA news, as Ian says that she is in the Women’s Casino Gauntlet match tomorrow.

Video package for Sarree! She is looking for more gold and is coming to America to make that a reality. Yes, please, and thank you!

Sorry, I still love you, Mina! 🩷

Incoming video package for the first of our billed double main event tonight.

ROH World Women’s Title Match: Athena (w/Billie Starkz) (C) vs. Thunder Rosa

Athena offers the handshake before the match; Code of Honor is adhered too. Fans seem split between both women. Early lock-up, as both women struggle for control. We reset, and Athena grabs a headlock. Rosa sends her off, shoulder tackle, stalemate. Another lock-up, Rosa gets arm control. Rosa rolls her through and works the arm. Athena counters with an arm bar, but Rosa reverses with the half crab. Counter from Athena to a grounded headlock, but Rosa reverses with a wrist lock. Athena jumps up and out of that like it wasn’t even applied lol. Rosa goes to the rope with Athena’s arm and snaps it over the top rope. Rosa back in, roll through. Rosa off the ropes and lands on the knee of Athena. Rosa with another wrist lock as Athena rolls back. Rosa rolls her up for a two count. Athena powders to the apron.

Rosa grabs her by the hair but takes a headbutt to the gut. Rosa to the apron, she goes behind Athena. Athena runs forward, smacking Rosa’s head off the ring post. Athena with a back suplex on the apron. Athena sends Rosa into the barricade. She tries to attack, but Athena hits a Uranage into the barricade. Athena rolls Rosa back into the ring as the fans continue to be split. Athena rams her knee into the back of Rosa and stretches her arms out. Rosa tries to fight out, but Athena throws her down by her hair. The pin, just a one count as Athena looks confused lol. Athena with knees into the ribs of Rosa. Athena slaps her and traps her in the ropes. She gouges the 5-count and then kicks ROsa in the back. Athena has lost her mind and just hammers away on Rosa. Back splash from the champion, cover for a two count.

Rosa cuts off Athena with a shoulder breaker, as both women hit the mat. Both ladies to their feet, and a kicking battle ensues. Superkick by Athena gives her that battle, but Rosa chucks Athena face first into the corner. Billie looks on concerned. Both women are up, Rosa ducks a clothesline and hits her own. She runs Athena into the corner. Irish whip and a back elbow from Rosa. Rosa charges in with the John WOOO dropkick! Northern Lights with the bridge by Rosa for a two count. Athena counters Rosa with a back breaker and flatliner for a two count. Athena to the apron, she goes to the top, but Rosa kicks out her feet. Rosa climbs up, Top Rope Rana from the challenger! Athena rolls out to the floor, as Rosa takes off and hits a basement dropkick! Rosa from the corner, crossbody block! Rosa throws Athena into the ring steps.

Back in the ring, Rosa hits a version of Eat Defeat to the shoulder of Athena. Rosa with a suplex over her own knee, continuing to punish the shoulder of the champion. Rosa to the top rope, DOUBLE STOMP! The cover, Athena out at two. Athena rolls out of the ring, as referee Mike Posey checks on her. Athena feigns leaving the match, and she flips everyone off. Billie tries to attack from behind, but Rosa runs her into the ring steps! Rosa follows Athena up the ramp and kicks her. Whether she was faking it or not, Athena grabs Rosa by the leg. SHE POWERBOMBS HER OFF THE SIDE OF THE STAGE AND THROUGH THE TABLE! HOLY SHIT CHANTS! Athena returns to the ring, content to take the count out. Remember, in ROH, that’s a 20-count. Posey looks like he is going to throw up the X, but Rosa stops him and gets back into the ring.

Athena waits for her and hits a shoulder breaker for a two count. Hammerlock counter into a roll-up by Athena. Forearm FROM OUTTA NOWHERE by Athena! The cover, two count. Athena to the top, perhaps looking for the O-Face, but Rosa is up and knocks her down. TRIANGLE CHOKE IN THE CORNER BY ROSA! Rosa climbs up, ATHENA CATCHES HER AND HITS A POWERBOMB FROM THE TOP ROPE! THE COVER, 2.8! Side surfboard by the champ! Rosa taps out!

WINNER: Athena (Still champion)

TIME: 18:50

THOUGHTS: Another exquisite showing from our Forever Champion, and Thunder Rosa was well up for the battle as well. It may have been 18 minutes, but it certainly didn’t feel like it, and this could have been longer IMO. A technically sound and well worked match.

RATING: ***3/4

Promo for All-In tomorrow. Ian and Caprice rundown the card for the show tomorrow. Pretty awesome that Coleman called Mark Briscoe his best friend.

Video package for the second main event of the evening. They did show this during the Zero Hour, so this is just a repeat, but it’s still a damn good one.

ROH World Heavyweight Title Match: Bandido (C) vs. Konosuke Takeshita (w/Don Callis)

Bandido offers the handshake, but Takeshita slaps his hand away. What a heel lol. The bell rings and we get HOLY SHIT chants. Takeshita with a go-behind, reversed by Bandido. FUCK DON CALLIS chants, always amazing to hear, no matter where we are lol. Takeshita go-behind, reversed by Bandido. We’ve reached an impasse as we reset. Takeshita with the hammerlock, Bandido rolls out the back door. Takeshita grabs the wrist; a cartwheel doesn’t help Bandido escape. Takeshita with a roll up for a one count. Back to his feet, and Takeshita takes Bandido down with a high double wrist lock. Both men sweep the legs of each other out and look for quick pins. Takeshita claps and goes back to the corner.

Another lock-up, Takeshita sends off Bandido, Bandido avoids a move, wheelbarrow slam. Takeshita and Bandido come face to face and threaten each other with finger guns! Bandido with a tilt-a-world hurrincanrana into a dropkick. Bandido wraps the wrist of Takeshita around the ropes. Bandido jams his knee into Takeshita into the corner. Takeshita is back up and salts Bandido with a forearm. Bandido back up, and he lays one in. Takeshita wants a TOS instead. Takeshita kicks out the legs of Bandido, but the champ reverses with a leg lock. Takeshita rolls back over for a two count. Another grounded head scissors counter. Casadora by Bandido into a double stomp. Bandido panders to the fans and then hits headbutts in the corner. His charge meets the ring post, however, when Takeshita moves. Takeshita throws him back into the ring post, and Bandido hits the floor.

Takeshita goes out and grabs Bandido into a hammerlock and runs him into the ring post. Takeshita rolls Bandido back in and covers him for a two count. Takeshita stands on the head and neck of Bandido, as the ref admonishes him. Takeshita wraps the arm over the top rope and bends back on it for the 5-count. Bandido tries to fire back with chops, but Takeshita cooly takes Bandido down to the mat with a wrist lock. Bandido gets his feet on the ropes, so Takeshita adds more torque until the 5-count. Bandido with a headlock and some kicks followed by a Tornio from the corner. Takeshita with an audible slap heard around the state. Code Red counter by Bandido gets him a two count. Bandido with a big boot in the corner, but Takeshita follows in and hits his own. Blue Thunder Bomb! The cover, the champ’s out at 2 7/8, according to Ian.

Don: I am going to file a complaint about this referee.

Takeshita misses the clothesline, and he eats a dropkick. 21-Plex, but Takeshita holds on and sends Bandido to the apron. Takeshita blocks the enziguri and smashes him with a forearm. Takeshita is ripping the mask of Bandido. Callis runs around the ring like an idiot. Takeshita has a chair! He misses Bandido and hits the apron with it! Callis has the referee, and Bandido’s dive meets the chair in the hands of Takeshita! Callis says let’s go have a look, as Takeshita has the ref and Callis kicks Bandido. The champion is busted open as Takeshita leads Bandido up the ramp. He punches away at the wound. TAKESHITA WITH THE BRAINBUSTER ON THE STAGE! Takeshita heads back to the ring, and as it is pointed out, if Bandido is counted out, Takeshita doesn’t win the title. Maybe he doesn’t understand that.

Bandido is back in the ring at the count of 19, as Takeshita looks annoyed. Bandido tries to fight back, but that is shut down quickly. Takeshita feigns the corner punches, but instead he bits the head of Bandido. YOU SICK FUCK chants. Takeshita with a grounded choke. The ref raises Bandido’s hand once, twice, but not a third time. Bandido back to his feet, he tries a suplex, but that fails. His downtown punch didn’t miss, though. Bandido is able to suplex Takeshita. Corner charge by Bandido, Takeshita follows in, but no one is home. Poisonrana by the champion! Takeshita hits the floor, and Bandido hits the ropes. HE GOES FLYING OVER THE TOP ROPE, WIPING OUT TAKESHITA!

Bandido goes to the top, frog splash! The cover, Takeshita kicks out at two. Takeshita charges the corner, but Bandido avoids him. Tornado DDT is countered, but a side suplex gets Bandido a two count. Butterfly Suplex by the champion for a two count. Bandido with the Cattle Mutilation! Takeshita rolls over, but the champ counters with a roll-up for a two count. Both men back to their feet, Bandido tries to run over Takeshita, no go. Takeshita tries a clothesline, Bandido ducks, but they collide on the rebound.

Another reset. Both men trade in the middle of the ring. Takeshita with a big boot, so Bandido responds in kind. Both men run into each other, and it looks like they fell asleep on each other’s shoulders lol. 21-Plex, but Takeshita lands on his feet! Chaos Theory, no! EX-KNEE FROM BANDIDO! 21-PLEX! THE COVER, NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO! Takeshita looks like the lights are on, but no one is home. Corner clothesline by Bandido, he puts Takeshita on the top and goes up. MOONSAULT SLAM FROM THE VERY TOP! ANOTHER KICKOUT BY TAKESHITA! Bandido to the top, shooting star press, but Takeshita gets the knees up! Roll-up for a two count! Bandido with a desperation thrust kick. Bandido lowers the knee pad and picks up Takeshita. Another Ex-Knee, but Bandido can’t capitalize right away. 21-Plex is caught by Takeshita. TOMBSTONE PILEDRIVER INTO A WHEELBARROW SUPLEX! RAGING FIRE BY TAKESHITA, BUT BANDIDO KICKS OUT AT ONE! Headbutt by Takeshita, Falcon Arrow is countered with an inside cradle for the flash pin!

WINNER: Bandido (Still Champion)

TIME: 29:20

THOUGHTS: You know, I was feeling a certain kind of way about this match, as in, there was too much pandering, too much interference, and too much bullshit for its own good. But Mein Gott Nightcrawler, that final 7-8 minutes, that was beyond surreal. I’ll have to cut the difference a little bit in favor of how the match ended and realize that this match kicked it up into a high gear. I actually thought that Takeshita would win this match, but I’m not mad that Bandido retained, either.

RATING: ***3/4

The Don Callis Family comes down to ring side, and Hechichero gets on the apron and points to the title around Bandido’s head. A future ROH World title match between Bandido and The Alchemist? Yes, please!

And with that, we are done!