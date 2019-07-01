Colby Corino on Being GCW’s Version of His Father, His Thoughts on The Current ROH Product

– Colby Corino spoke with Wrestling Inc for an interview and discussed working in GCW, his thoughts on ROH’s current product and more.

On working for GCW: “It’s just like “A New Age ECW” and has the same vibe that ECW had back in the day. I love being a part of it. The shows are so much fun. I’m their Steve Corino. It makes me feel good that I have a part there.”

On AEW and who he would like to face there: “I love what they are doing. I watched Double or Nothing and it was great. I’m looking forward to seeing how the TV show works out…I could only dream about stepping in the ring with [John] Mox[ley].”

On making his ROH debut in 2014 at 18: “I would just hang around ROH and when my dad returned back in 2009, I would go to any show I could within driving distance. Eventually I started helping set up the ring and eventually I started getting paid to set up the ring. Then I started appearing on TV.”

On being part of his dad’s feud with BJ Whitmer: “I love storytelling in pro wrestling. While what we did was traditional, it’s not something that’s being done a lot these days.”

On working in Japan after ROH: “I learned a lot working there. I was doing a lot of the seminars and tryout camps so I got to work closely with Hunter [Delirious] and Kevin Kelly and Christopher Daniels. I got so much out from working with them … [Delirious has] got a real good mind for pro wrestling. I didn’t get to talk to him that much as my orders would come indirectly. But he’s got a good head on his shoulders and doesn’t deserve the rep he has right now.”

On the current ROH product: “I think they’re in a good re-building period. After The ELITE left I felt it kind of left a void in their product. But they’re trying hard to rebuild with a lot of indie guys.”