Colby Corino Enjoyed His Time In NWA, Explains Why He Didn’t Re-Sign

Colby Corino exited the NWA after his contract expired at the end of last year, but he says he loved his time there. Corina spoke with PWMania for a new interview and talked about his exit from the NWA and his experience there, plus more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On his NWA run: “I loved my time in the NWA. I got to work with some of my best friends there. The locker room was a great environment. It felt like everyone was on the same page, for the most part. Probably like 99% of the people there were on the same page. You always get a bad apple once in a while. Everyone there just wanted to focus on putting on a good wrestling product. It seems like there was a lot of ego that got removed in other places where it is there. It was such a great time for me. I learned so much there, and I got to teach a lot of people there too, so it was a great dynamic.”

On why he left: “We had a great relationship. I didn’t re-sign because I was trying to go to WWE. I wanted to get the process started there. I was under contract, so legally I couldn’t do that while signed to NWA. Everything was all good though, no bridges were burned or anything on the way out. NWA is one of the few places building up people that weren’t established anywhere else. That’s something we need more.”