Colby Corino Says It Feels Great To Be Back in NWA, Praises Backstage Environment

Colby Corino is back in the NWA, and he says he’s happy to be home. Corino became a free agent in January of this year and reportedly signed with WWE, though that deal never really came to fruition and he returned to the NWA at the Crockett Cup. He spoke on the NWA Livestream about his return and said that he feels great to be back.

“It feels great for me,” Corino said (per Fightful). “It feels like I’m home again. I stepped away and I felt directionless. I didn’t have that environment, I didn’t have my people, I didn’t have the crowd with me anymore. Even if I did indie shows, it’s just the same. The environment in the NWA, especially backstage, is just next level. It’s second to none.”

He continued, “So it feels great to be home. But I ain’t just here to have fun and hang out with my buddies. I got championships on the mind. I’m here to do the work. I’m not here to just sit around and just wait my turn. I’m here to take my turn. I’m here to take my spot.”