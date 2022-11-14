wrestling / News
Colby Corino Lists Roderick Strong and Davey Richards As Dream Opponents
In an interview with Fightful, Colby Corino spoke about who he’d like to face in the future, including WWE’s Roderick Strong.
He said: “Oh, the other one that’s already up there that instantly pops in my head is Roderick Strong. I feel like stylistically that I draw a lot from him as well as Davey [Richards], but even more so Roderick, with all the backbreakers and stuff. He’s about my size of a guy, but he never felt like that in the ring. He always wrestled like he was a heavyweight, and that’s a quality that I try to personify too. It’s crazy. I tried to do the End of Heartache, like the suplex into the backbreaker one, and man, he is so talented because I cannot aim it properly. I feel like I’m always missing or something. When you throw them up, that part’s not too hard. But actually landing them on your knees and aiming where they’re gonna land on your knees is incredibly hard. I guess that’s why many don’t do that move.“
