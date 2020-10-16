WWE News: Colby Corino & More at Recent Tryouts, Ace Steel Back Coaching at NXT, Stock Dips

– Colby Corino was reportedly among those seen at the recent WWE tryouts. PWInsider reports that Corino was at the tryout along with EVOLVE alum Anthony Henry and Blake Christian.

– The site also notes that Ace Steel is back working as a coach in NXT and was at the recent tryouts. Steel was released as part of the company’s pandemic-related cutbacks in April.

– WWE’s stock closed at $39.78 on Friday, down $1.18 (2.88%) from the previous closing price and down an additional $0.03 in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 0.39% on the day.