WWE News: Colby Corino & More at Recent Tryouts, Ace Steel Back Coaching at NXT, Stock Dips
October 16, 2020
– Colby Corino was reportedly among those seen at the recent WWE tryouts. PWInsider reports that Corino was at the tryout along with EVOLVE alum Anthony Henry and Blake Christian.
– The site also notes that Ace Steel is back working as a coach in NXT and was at the recent tryouts. Steel was released as part of the company’s pandemic-related cutbacks in April.
– WWE’s stock closed at $39.78 on Friday, down $1.18 (2.88%) from the previous closing price and down an additional $0.03 in after-hours trading. The market as a whole was up 0.39% on the day.
