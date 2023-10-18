Colby Corino Says The NWA Is a Perfect Fit For Him Right Now

Colby Corino is happy in the NWA at the moment, calling it a “perfect fit” for him. Corino spoke with WU Online about his current run with the company, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On the NWA being the right fit for him now: “I don’t know. I feel like NWA and Colby Corino go together very well. I feel like every company has their own style. Don’t get me wrong, don’t put it on the Internet that I don’t want to work for all these companies. But I think right now, me and NWA are a perfect fit.

“Maybe down the line, I feel like me and WWE…I’m always gonna want an action figure of myself. I’m gonna want to bring my kid down the Walmart toy isle and be like, ‘Look, that’s daddy right there.’ Until NWA can do that for me, I feel like my destiny might be always be with WWE. One day.”

On his goal of winning the World Heavyweight Title: “Oh, 100%. That’s the belt my dad held. So I don’t think that there’s any doubt in anyone’s mind that that’s where my destiny lies. I can’t go anywhere else until I get the Worlds Heavyweight Championship.”