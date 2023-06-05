wrestling / News
Colby Corino Makes NWA Return at Crockett Cup, Wins Junior Heavyweight Title Shot
June 4, 2023 | Posted by
Colby Corino is back in the NWA, making his return at the 2023 Crockett Cup and earning a shot at the Junior Heavyweight Championship. Sunday’s show saw Corino make his return after exiting the promotion late last year when his contract expired. Corino competed in the Scramble Match to crown a #1 contender for the Junior Heavyweight Championship and picked up the win, defeating Joe Alonzo, Flip Gordon, Gaagz The Gymp, PJ Hawx, Eric Jackson, & Jarron Fulton.
Fightful reports that following the match, Kerry Morton came to the ring and confronted Corino. Morton is the current NWA Junior Heavyweight champion.
WHOA!!! Colby Corino has returned to the NWA! #CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/pCwqhkB8S5
— 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) June 5, 2023
