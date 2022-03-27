Colby Corino Thinks Any Wrestler Should Want to Win an NWA World Title

– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, wrestler Colby Corino discussed his goal to win the NWA Junior Heavyweight title. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Colby Corino on his current goal: “Oh, my plans haven’t changed. I’m still going after that Junior Heavyweight belt. I don’t know if y’all know this, but when I was 14 years old, I actually challenged for the Junior Heavyweight belt for the first time. So the Crockett Cup was my second chance at it. It feels like that’s been the belt that I’ve always wanted to go after. Like, it’s got such lineage with like Jushin Thunder Ligers, Shinjiro Otani, Jimmy Rave, Dory Funk Jr. There’s so many people on that list that like, I really feel like, I really want to add my name to that legacy.”

Corino on how anyone who is a wrestler should want to win an NWA Championship: “I know I’ve always wanted to win an NWA Title. Like, it’s just one of those things. There’s so much history and tradition with it, that it just feels right for — if you want to be a pro wrestler, you want to win an NWA World Title.”