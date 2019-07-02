Colby Corino Wants to Have a Run in WWE Despite Negative Perceptions, on His Father Never Pushing Him Into the Business

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed Colby Corino for its WINCLY podcast. Corino discussed wanting to go to WWE, growing up around wrestling with his father Steve Corino, and more. Below are some highlights, courtesy of WrestlingInc.com.

Colby Corino on WWE: “I’m really interested in a run in WWE. We can listen to the Moxley interview or watch the Jon Stewart piece, but it would really mean a lot to me to go there. It’s something I grew up watching and to be a part of the product would mean so much for me.”

Corino on remembering his dad’s matches in ECW: “I remember watching my dad bleed everywhere and then he’d come to the back and I’d be ready with paper towels and band-aids to wipe him off. I think most kids would be scared to see their parents bleeding, but it was just another day for me. It was pretty normal for me. If I was that upset about it, I’d be upset a lot.”

Corino on how his father didn’t push him into the business: “He never pushed me into it. He always wanted to leave it up to me as to what I wanted to do and he supported me throughout whatever I wanted to do. It just so happens that it always was wrestling. [My dad] didn’t really have that much hands-on with my training. He handed me off to Mike Keener, an old ECW referee, who trains a lot of guys in Philadelphia. He kept a watchful eye as Mike trained me but most of what I learned came from Mike.”

Colby Corino on advice his father gave him that stuck to him: “There’s so many. He always would say it’s not all about the wrestling in the ring, it’s about creating moments for fans. If you have a really good match, then people will remember for a little while until the next good match comes up. But if you can create a moment that people are gonna remember forever, that’s what is gonna live on.”