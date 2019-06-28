Colby Corino Weighs in On His First WWE Match, Who He’d Like to Face in 205 Live

– Colby Corino spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing his appearing on 205 Live for his first match in a WWE ring and more. Highlights are below:

On having his first WWE match in a 205 Live loss to Mike Kanellis: “It was great. [The ring] is a lot bigger than most indie rings so that threw me off a little bit. Maybe that’s why I lost so fast. But I loved being around everyone backstage and there’s such great minds there. It’s all the people I grew up watching on TV, and they are now helping make the product.”

On who produced the match: “Eric Young was the producer for that one. I didn’t even know he was a producer until I got there and saw him on the sheet. He was great. Everyone is super nice and super accommodating. They are open to listening to ideas and anything to make the product better.”

On how to make 205 Live better: “I think it’s getting better. If I were to change one thing, I would tape it before SmackDown so the crowd would be all there and they wouldn’t all leave right after. I think with a bit more crowd interaction, it would be one of the best wrestling shows there because the wrestling and talent is already there.”

On who he would like to face on the 205 Live roster: “I want another go at it with Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak too because he broke my arm before our match.”

On how he’s been doing lately: “I’m doing real well. I just had a kid and that worked wonders for my mental health. I don’t have any kind of worries about myself. Physically, I’m doing great. I’m in the best shape of my life and feel like I’m on a roll in wrestling.”

On his goals in the business: “Honestly my biggest goal in wrestling is to make a living for my family and do this as long as I possibly can. Wrestling is my whole life so I don’t wanna live fast and hard. I wanna have a long, sustained career that I can build off of and support my family with.”