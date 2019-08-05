Colby Covington Teases Crossing Over to WWE, Talks Using Kurt Angle’s Theme For UFC Walkout

– Colby Covington says he’s looking to make the leap into WWE while staying in the UFC and become a two-sport champion. Covington spoke with Ariel Helwani fresh off his win at UFC on ESPN 5 and talked about using Kurt Angle’s theme for his walkout music, wanting to do pro wrestling and more. Highlights are below:

On if he was happy with how the walkout worked and the fans’ reaction: “Absolutely, man! That was the greatest walkout in the history of this sport, second to none. I mean, make no doubts about it. The energy, the electricity going through the arena when I walked through to that song was just amazing. And I have to give a big shout-out to Kurt Angle, you know? For giving me the blessing to be able to use that song, is so generous of him, and I’m very thankful to him. And also, Bobby Lashley for asking Kurt Angle if I could have the blessing to use his song. So big thank you to those guys.”

On teasing a WWE appearance: “And Vince McMahon, I’m gonna see you soon. I’m getting that WWE belt and have this UFC belt. I’ma be a two sport World Champion.”

On his desire to cross over to WWE: “Oh, it’s true, Ariel. It’s damn true … We haven’t had that sitdown talk yet [with the UFC]. But I think they’re gonna realize that it’s gonna be good for business to be able to crossover, to be able to go back and forth. I mean, Brock Lesnar did it, so why can’t I?”

On planning to use Angle’s song going forward: “No, that’s gonna be my new song. Everybody knows I’m the most hated man in all of sports. And it’s just so fitting for me, you know. Just hearing the crowd shout ‘You suck! You suck!’ There’s nothing more American than that. And what I represent, you know, being a Trump supporter and just everybody hates us. Everybody hates a winner, so I’m gonna give them what they want!”

