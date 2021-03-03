Cold Open For Wednesday’s MLW: Fusion Online

MLW has released the cold open for this week’s Fusion previewing the Jacob Fatu vs. Jordan Oliver MLW World Title match. You can see the video below. THe show takes place at 7 PM on YouTube, DAZN, and Fubo Sports, and has the following card:

* World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu vs. Jordan Oliver

* World Tag Team Championship Match: Los Parks vs. CONTRA Unit

* Calvin Tankman vs. Laredo Kid

* Mike Parrow vs. TBD

* Bu Ku Dao addresses bullying allegations against TJP

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, Alex Hammerstone, Richard Holliday and more.